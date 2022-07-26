John Mayer, Dave Chappelle Coming to Montana for Flood Benefit

A famous singer, and songwriter who makes Livingston his home, for at least some of the year, is pulling in some celebrity friends to raise funds for those "greatly impacted" by the Yellowstone Park flooding.

According to a post on his official Instagram page, John Mayer will be hosting "three great-big-very-small-shows in Livingston" to raise money for those impacted by the flood and the closure of Yellowstone National Park.

Rise for the River will be held over three weeks at Pine Creek Lodge beginning Monday, August 8 when John Mayer will perform with his guest Bob Weir, who is a founding member of the Grateful Dead.

On Sunday, August 14, comedian and actor Dave Chappelle will bring laughs to Livingston along with a performance from Mayer.

The final show is set for Sunday, August 21 when Mayer plans to perform solo, but you can never be too sure who might stop in. This will likely start a rumor, but a surprise performance on the final night with Kevin Costner and Modern West sure would be a "trending" moment in the Treasure State.

In his post on Instagram, Mayer said he "can’t wait to celebrate this awesome community with those who share my love for it."

If you're thinking about going, don't. Mayer even said in his tweet that tickets "may be gone by the time you read this," and to "not be mad" if the shows sell out.

All three shows did sell out, but you can get on the waitlist by clicking HERE.

Mayer said even if you can't get a ticket to the shows, he asks that you "do text Flood22 to 41444 if you care to contribute."

