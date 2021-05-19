‘Let Freedom Ring’ – Corvallis Memorial Day Parade

The Corvallis Memorial Day Parade will be back, bigger than ever, according to Post #91 members. The May 31st parade on Corvallis's Main Street will start at its usual time - 10 a.m. It's organized by American Legion Post 91 and Auxiliary Unit 91.

The Corvallis Memorial Day Parade Grand Marshall this year is Air Force Lieutenant Colonel Retired Frank Mason. He's been a Post 91 member for 23 years. Frank flew helicopters in Vietnam in 1972 and 1973, rescuing pilots who'd been shot down. He was awarded the Silver Star, two Flying Crosses and three air Medals. He also has a Master's Degree, but his love has been the western lifestyle and in 2015 he was inducted in the Montana Cowboy Hall of Fame.

The parade is one of many Memorial Day commemorations and events on that last Monday in May. The Corvallis Post also has memorials following the parade - the reading of veterans' names at the Corvallis Cemetery and a wreath presentation at the Woodside Bridge. The Hamilton American Legion Post has observances preceding the parade and will be placing flags at veterans' gravesites at Riverview Cemetery.

The parade, though, will bring out the largest crowd - as it has done year after year for an amazing 101 years. There will be marching units, floats from various organizations, music from high school students and fire trucks and first responder vehicles. Classic cars and trucks are a growing segment in the parade, and the BitterRodders will have a car show following the parade at Hieronimus Park, near the Veterans Memorial on the north end of Hamilton.

You can be part of the parade by registering your entry at the Corvallis Post website or their Facebook page. On the day of the parade, you can also register at the corner of 2nd and Market Streets in Corvallis at 9 a.m. For more information, call Chris at 406 802-4532.