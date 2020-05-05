Public Safety Parade Honoring Nurses Planned Before Flyover

In honor of National Nurses Week that begins tomorrow (5/6), Billings Police Chief St. John announced a public safety parade will take place before the flyover from the Montana Air National Guard.

In a press conference today, Chief St. John said the parade will include police, fire, sheriff, and highway patrol.

We want to recognize and say thank you to the nurses and staff, for their compassion, optimism, and kindness and let them know that their actions do not go unnoticed. -Billings Police Chief Rich St. John

The public safety parade is scheduled to begin at 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and end around the time a flyover from the Montana Air National Guard is planned over downtown.

According to a press release, staging for the parade will take place at the MSUB tennis courts, then take a route around St. Vincent's Hospital, Billings Clinic, before going down 27th to City Hall.

The 120th Airlift Wing will leave Great Falls at 10:15 a.m. MDT tomorrow (5/6), and eventually make its way to Billings around 12:50 p.m.

As a reminder, businesses are also celebrating nurses this week with deals and freebies. National chains like Crocs, Adidas and Sketchers are offering deals on shoes while Starbucks and Krispy Kreme are offering drink and donut specials. Other folks are going the old-fashioned route with thank you notes, signs in their yards, or howling at 8 p.m. If you know a nurse, do something a little special for them this week.