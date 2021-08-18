The Most Unique Airbnb in Montana Is A Farmer’s Dream

Sometimes you just want to get away and enjoy yourself but on the occasion, you can get a fun rental that makes your trip that much better.

Airbnb's are a big rage right now throughout the United States but I think I found the most unique one in Montana and honestly, it's so adorable and cozy, this place would be perfect for a weekend getaway.

The Silo in Corvallis is a two-story house refurbished from two silos that were once used for grain storage on a dairy farm and now play host to travelers.

Airbnb/Barn Hosted by SteveJonni

As you can see from some of the photos that this cute little house would be great for a couple on a little trip and the price(around $200/night) is perfect and not outrageous. Plus, they have impeccable views of a gorgeous ranch and are nestled right in the middle of the Bitterroot Valley, which doesn't get enough credit.

The best part, your dog can come too and roam the over 80 acres you have access to. Could you imagine your little pup just running around in a beautiful open ranch grinning ear to ear? That would be heaven for him.

If you are looking to get out of the Gallatin Valley and maybe have some fun with a special someone, you might want to check out The Silo on Airbnb because this place looks like a great place to rent out.

For more details, check out The Silo.

