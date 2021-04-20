Kalispell Event Looks to Rally the Faithful for Liberty

Pastor Shahram Hadian is a former Muslim who grew up in Iran, converted to Christianity, and says now is the time for people of faith to stand up for liberty and for our rights.

Pastor Hadian is headlining a "Make Liberty Great Again" event for the Last Chance Patriots in Kalispell coming up at 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 26th at the Red Lion.

Here's how the flyer from the Last Chance Patriots previews the event:

We have witnessed the escalation of unprecedented abuses of our Constitutional and God-given rights in recent months. More than ever, we need Sanctuary Homes, Churches, Counties & States for Liberty. We The People need a liberty movement to take our rights back and we need to build a secure patriot network for the challenging days ahead.

We spoke with Pastor Hadian on Tuesday's Montana Talks radio show.

HADIAN: We need liberty. We need the liberty that God has given us with the liberty of our Constitution, and that's what we're fighting for. If we fight that fight then everybody will benefit. But the Left, and the media, and all these people want to shut patriots down. And I'm hoping that we can see the greatest patriot movement in our nation's history. And I'm also praying that we can see the greatest patriot movement in the church, we actually have launched a patriot church movement, and we need pastors and pulpits to wake up again and start you know, thundering and start preaching and start teaching and stop avoiding politics.

