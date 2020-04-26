Church services resume as Montana takes first step to reopen

By MATTHEW BROWN Associated Press

LAUREL, Mont. (AP) — Montana took its first, halting step toward reopening on Sunday as churches resumed services and a general stay-at-home order expired.

While other states have been extending restrictions amid the continuing spread of the coronavirus,

Montana is among those that are beginning to loosen rules in hopes of restoring battered economies and regaining some normalcy.

At Christ the King Lutheran Church in Billings, Pastor Ryan Wendt says every other pew is being kept empty as his congregation tries to balance social distancing guidelines against its spiritual needs.

Some houses of worship will remain closed as their leaders say it's too soon to reopen.