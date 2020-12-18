Judge tells Montana bar to follow health directives on virus

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A Montana judge ordered a Bozeman bar to comply with health directives — including a 10 p.m. closing time — meant to limit the spread of the coronavirus in another case of businesses pushing back against the rules. The judge issued the preliminary injunction Wednesday in the lawsuit by the Gallatin City-County Board of Health against the Rocking R Bar. The Bozeman Daily Chronicle reported the bar has remained open past 10 p.m. on several occasions despite warnings that it was violating health rules. Owner Mike Hope said his business is down about $250,000 this year, and the 10 p.m. closure time further hurt his bottom line.

