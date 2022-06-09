Want to Join the Billings Police or Fire Department? Now’s Your Chance
Have you ever dreamed of serving your community as a police officer or a firefighter? Maybe you've wanted to protect those around you or be of service to them. The Billings Police Department and Billings Fire Department currently have positions open for probationary police officers and firefighters. Here are the details.
What are the qualifications?
According to the City of Billings website, the minimum requirements for the probationary police officer position are:
- Be a citizen of the United States
- Be at least 18 years old
- Have a GED or High School Diploma
- Possess or be eligible for a valid Montana Driver's License
- Have no felony convictions or any convictions of PFMA, Assaulting or Eluding a Peace Officer
The probationary firefighter position requires a little bit more:
- Have a High School Diploma
- Have a valid Montana Driver's License
- Up to one (1) year of combined education and experience in the areas of fire suppression & prevention (with resume)
- Must possess State of Montana EMT Basic certification or must be obtained within six (6) months of employment
- National Registry EMT Basic certification
- Must maintain the minimum Montana and National Register EMT Basic level certification throughout their Billings Fire Department career
- Must have good interpersonal skills
You must pass a drug screening for both positions and, in the case of the firefighter position, must pass a psychological test, physical exam, and a background check. Once you've passed all your pre-requisites, you may be selected for the positions.
Did the Public Safety Mill Levy help open these positions?
These positions may actually be more related to someone retiring or resigning from their position. Administrative Lieutenant Matthew Lennick also stated;
The civilian positions within the Police Department that were added with the passing of the Public Safety Mill Levy such as evidence techs, extra support staff, and Community Service Officers are in the process of either the application process or the approval of the position descriptions and policies by admin and HR. The public should start to see theses positions being filled in the early fall.
So, if you meet the qualifications above and want to get involved in the Police or Fire Departments here in Billings, they're looking for you. For more information on each position, you can follow the link for the Police Department here or the Fire Department here.