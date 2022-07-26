Billings Firefighters responded to a fire at a Southside automotive repair shop early this morning (07/26). However, the location of the fire has proven difficult for those fighting it, because of a lack of water hydrants.

According to a press release from the City of Billings, Fire units responded to calls to Ace Automotive at 242 Nall Avenue at 1:19 a.m. this morning. No one was in the building when the fire started, however, two firefighters are being treated for heat exhaustion.

Credit: City of Billings Credit: City of Billings loading...

Because of a lack of fire hydrants around the building's location, firefighters are using a water shuttle, pictured above, to fuel hoses to battle the blaze. There is no official cause for the fire as of 8:33 a.m. on July 26.

This article will be updated as more information becomes available.

