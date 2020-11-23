“It’s Out”- In Depth Outdoors Episode from Fort Peck Lake

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

"It's out." The "In Depth Outdoors" show filmed some time on Fort Peck Lake over the summer, and the Fort Peck Marina tells us the episode is now out.

If you want to watch a 30 minute show where you see these guys do nothing but just pull in monster fish after monster fish on Fort Peck Lake, you'll have to give this a watch.

'In Depth Outdoors' host James Holst got out on the water with Scott Collinsworth of the Fort Peck Marina for what the show describes as "one of the best vertical jigging Lake Trout bites we’ve ever seen." (Click below for the full episode on YouTube)

Here's how the host describes his time at Fort Peck Lake in the episode:

"There are places in this country, drive to 'em, all the amenities, and the fishing is just 'out of this world.' This is one of those places." (21 minute mark)

I don't know what else to say about this whole deal. If you wanna tussle with a fish that can kick your hind end, wear you out, in a beautiful part of the country- you gotta put this on the bucket list. (26 minute mark)

UPDATE: After drafting this initial story, I also reached out to the folks at the Fort Peck Marina. Here's how they described the fishing and the filming:

The show was shot in June this last summer and it was a totally insane laker nite. We landed over 70 lakers in 2 hours and it was a beautiful day. People that have never experienced this lake trout in fort peck are truly missing out on some of the funnest fishing around.

Click below for the full episode: