Check Out These Photos: Fort Peck Lake “Trump Boat Parade”

Alright. I know the featured photo at the top of this story doesn't actually show you a boat...in a story about the Trump Boat Parade...but that's the point. Check out all of the vehicles lined up, many with Trump flags, just to SEE the Trump Boat Parade on Fort Peck Lake.

For those of you who aren't familiar with Fort Peck Lake, it is a massive lake with more shoreline than the entire length of the coast of California. It also happens to be in the Northeast corner of Montana, which has been described by The Washington Post as "the middle of nowhere." Yet, look at all of the folks who showed up for the Trump Boat Parade on Fort Peck Lake.

It's also worth noting, that some of the same folks who were cooling off at Fort Peck, were helping their neighbors fight grass fires earlier in the week in Eastern Montana.

Check out more of the great photos shared with us by Kelly Siefert of "The BS Buzz" in Glasgow, Montana. We also have a couple photos further down shared by Michelle Gibbs from Circle.

Credit BS Buzz in Glasgow

Credit BS Buzz in Glasgow

Credit BS Buzz in Glasgow

Credit BS Buzz in Glasgow

Credit BS Buzz in Glasgow

Here's some photos shared by Michelle Gibbs

Credit Michelle Gibbs