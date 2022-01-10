How’s the Ice Looking on Fort Peck Lake, Montana?

How's the ice looking on Fort Peck Lake? Even though much of the state of Montana was warming up Monday morning, wind chills in Northeastern Montana were still down near 30 degrees below zero. After several days of sub zero temperatures, they've gotta' be looking decent for ice fishing, right?

Our friends from the Fort Peck Marina got out and checked the ice, and they're telling folks to still be sure and check as you go.

Check out the video of Scott Collinsworth and crew checking out the ice in a video shared over the weekend. Here's what he had to say about the ice on Saturday afternoon:

We drilled 12-15 holes. We saw no less than 9 inches out on the main lake and had 13 inches in the mouth of the marina bay. We only marked 3 fish with no takers. It was windy and cold in the lake today. Ice is getting better but please check ice as you go.

I followed up with the Fort Peck Marina later Monday morning, here's the latest info:

We are currently at 14 inches in the bay and between 10-13 inches on the main lake. Pressure ridges are still posing a problem with travel across the main lake. Hopefully those will heal up shortly and allow good access all over.

One of my favorite memories as a kid was ice fishing on Fort Peck Lake. If you get out there and have some fun- send us some of your photos. And bring us some Eugene's Pizza while you're at. Or maybe a Dam Burger from the Gateway.

And if ice fishing isn't your thing...