Ice Jam Causes Flooding As Deep Freeze Hits Montana

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) — An ice jam caused flooding along a creek in central Montana on Wednesday, prompting authorities to warn that some houses in the town of Choteau could be impacted if water levels continue to rise.

Water up to six inches deep was reported on some Choteau streets after ice traveling down Spring Creek got jammed up, forcing the creek above its banks., National Weather Service forecaster Jane Fogleman said.

The ice jam came after temperatures dipped to 20 degrees below zero.

It was not immediately known how many houses could be impacted in the town of about 1,700 people located southeast of Glacier National Park.