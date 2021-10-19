Hank Jr and Montana: A Match Made in Country Music Heaven

Years ago I worked with a guy that used to work with Hank Williams Jr.

I'm going to be honest, a whole lot of the stories that he told me, I can't tell here...or anywhere in public. However, one of the stories that I can tell, involves the great state of Montana and how much Hank thought of the people that live here.

Hank and Montana go way back, in fact, he has been a "part-time" resident since at least the early '70s. An avid hunter, fisherman, and outdoorsman, Hank realized he could indulge in all of those right here. I mean, let's be honest, a country boy can survive.

Back in the '90s, a national magazine wanted to do a story on Hank and Montana. They wanted to write up an article about how much he loved this state, with pictures of his place over in the Bitterroot and Hank agreed...and then he didn't.

The more he thought about it, the more he started to doubt his decision to do the article. Hank thought that if he did the article, that might result in a whole lot of people moving here and the more he thought about that, the more he thought "I'm not sure the people of Montana want a bunch of outsiders moving here."

Clearly, Hank is and was a visionary.

Rick Diamond

Of course, it's been over 45 years since Hank almost died after falling 500 feet of Ajax Mountain here in Montana. His face, completely crushed, it took multiple facial surgeries and a couple of years of rehabilitation to get him put back together. It also is the reason behind his trademark look, the beard, the sunglasses, all of that to take away from the scares.

Rumor is, Hank still has property here in Montana, in fact as of a few years ago, he had a gun shop over in Victor.

In a world full of cookie cutter country singers, Hank is without a doubt an original. Now in his early 70's, he still does a handful of dates throughout the year, and yes, he is just as rowdy as he ever was.

