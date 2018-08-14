Great Time at the Huckleberry Festival in Trout Creek

If you've never made it to Trout Creek, Montana for the Huckleberry Festival, make sure you add to it your list for next year. 1,100 people showed up Saturday morning for the Huckleberry Pancake Breakfast at the fire hall. The breakfast alone was probably worth the trip.

While the valley following the Clark Fork river between Thompson Falls and Noxon was mostly filled with smoke, a light breeze came through Saturday night which cleared out the smoke and provided the first glimpse at blue sky I had gotten to see in a while. The above picture from the fire hall was taken Sunday morning, while the below parade picture was taken on Saturday.