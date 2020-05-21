Great New Insight from Dr. Sears with St. V’s [AUDIO]

We've talked a lot about the COVID-19 concerns over the past few weeks from a virus standpoint, but what are some of the side effects from the COVID-19 shutdowns and social distancing guidelines? Depression, anxiety, suicide, and even sexual dysfunction- just to name a few.

That's part of what we chatted about with Dr. Scott Sears from St. Vincent Healthcare during our latest conversation on the radio. Dr. Sears also took some time going over some of the interesting medical research and information that hasn't gotten much coverage due to all of the attention that the coronavirus has been getting.

For example, should you take your blood pressure medication at night before bed, or when you wake up in the morning? Most people are taking it in the morning. But Dr. Sears says new research shows that you might be better off taking the medication before bed.

Another example, do you take 800 milligrams of Advil or Ibuprofen for something like a migraine headache? Well, according to new research you can just as much benefit by taking a lower dose.

Check out all that info and more by listening to the audio of our full conversation below: