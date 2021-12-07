Here’s Where to Get Free Pet Pictures with Santa in Billings

A holiday tradition for many parents is taking their kids to go get pictures with Santa. Some kids love it, some resort to tears. It's understandable, I suppose. We repeatedly remind our kids not to talk to strangers, then once a year we shove them onto some jolly dude's lap. Shy children or those with social anxiety problems can be even more reluctant to get their photos with Santa.

Parents of furbabies have it a lot easier when it comes to holiday photos. Your cat or dog may or may not love sitting on Santa's lap, but at least your pet is not going to burst into tears or throw a tantrum when the moment arrives.

Photo by Mikayla Darnell Photography, provided by Kate Eve

Get free photos with Santa at PetSmart this weekend (12/11 & 12/12).

There were a couple of pet stores in Billings that were offering Santa pictures last weekend and I've now seen many of those adorable pictures show up in my social media feed. If you missed out last week, it's not too late! PetSmart is offering free pictures with Santa on Saturday and Sunday (12/11 - 12/12) from noon to 3 pm on both days. Kaitlyn at PetSmart said they prefer participants to make an appointment on the PetSmart App, but it's not required. However, those with app appointments will receive priority over walk-ins.

Image courtesy Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter

Don't forget to get a gift for the shelter pets.

It's easy to give a gift to the pets at the Yellowstone Valley Animal Shelter this year with their Howliday Giving Trees. Pull a tag from a tree at Shipton's Big R, Texas Roadhouse, Aspinwall, Big Sky Coffee, or the YVAS office then go pick out the gift. Financial donations are always appreciated at YVAS too.