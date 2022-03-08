Doggie Style is Getting Great Reviews at Rimrock Mall in Billings

Ok, get your mind out of the gutter. I'm talking about Doggie Style, the gourmet pet treat company with a retail location inside Rimrock Mall. You may have seen their selection of delicious-looking dog and cat treats at various pet stores and retailers around Montana (and a few locations in ID, WY, and UT). We're frequent customers of their "pupcakes" at my house, as my wife believes that our dogs somehow know when it's their birthday.

Founded by two friends with a passion.

According to their website, Doggie Style Gourmet Treats was founded by two locals named Jennifer and Joanna. Jennifer had been working with animals at a veterinarian clinic, while Joanna had been dreaming about starting a business. Joanna wrote,

For a period of time, I had been working in the corporate world; constantly brainstorming the thought of starting my own business. With Jennifer’s idea, my exposure to retail/wholesale industries, and our love for animals; we cultivated the Doggie Style Gourmet Treats brand.

Their products are available at over a dozen retailers in the Billings area. See the full list on a recent Facebook post (below).

Made with healthy, real ingredients.

If you've ever glanced at the ingredient list on some of the mass-produced dog treats, you'll see a long list of unpronounceable additives and gross-sounding ingredients. The ingredient list for a Doggie Style gourmet pupcake is short and sweet; "Oat Flour, Carrots, Bananas, All Natural Peanut Butter, Rolled Oats, Eggs, Honey, Canola Oil, Baking Soda, Vanilla, and Vitamin C."

Fans are raving about Doggie Style.

If dogs could type, I'm sure they would be leaving positive reviews for Doggie Style Gourmet Treats. Since they can't, dog owners are sharing praise about the company.

Next time you are in Rimrock Mall, pop into Doggie Style and grab your pooch a bag of treats, or look for their Made in Montana products at your favorite pet store.