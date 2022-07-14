Family Fun at Zoo Montana with the Kiwanis!

One of the greatest assets to our community is Zoo Montana, and the fact the Zoo offers a wide range of events makes it even better! Upon searching around the interwebs today, I came across Movies Under The Stars with the Billings Kiwanis!

What's showing?

Friday, July 22nd, they will be showing Encanto, a 2021 film from Disney following a multi-generational Columbian family, the Madrigals, led by Botero... whose children and grandchildren receive magical gifts from a miracle that helps them serve the people in their rural community, the Encanto.

Friday, August 19th, Movies Under The Stars wraps up with Sing 2!

If you'd like to attend either of these showings, now with a BIGGER screen and much-improved sound system, they are FREE! Gates open at 7 PM, with movies starting promptly at dusk.

The Kiwanis also host a concession stand, with all proceeds benefiting local Billings charities.

