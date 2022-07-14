Family Fun at Zoo Montana with the Kiwanis!
One of the greatest assets to our community is Zoo Montana, and the fact the Zoo offers a wide range of events makes it even better! Upon searching around the interwebs today, I came across Movies Under The Stars with the Billings Kiwanis!
What's showing?
- Friday, July 22nd, they will be showing Encanto, a 2021 film from Disney following a multi-generational Columbian family, the Madrigals, led by Botero... whose children and grandchildren receive magical gifts from a miracle that helps them serve the people in their rural community, the Encanto.
- Friday, August 19th, Movies Under The Stars wraps up with Sing 2!
If you'd like to attend either of these showings, now with a BIGGER screen and much-improved sound system, they are FREE! Gates open at 7 PM, with movies starting promptly at dusk.
The Kiwanis also host a concession stand, with all proceeds benefiting local Billings charities.
If you want more information, or want to learn more about events at the Zoo, click the button below.