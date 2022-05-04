Six Concerts at ZooMontana This Summer You Don’t Want to Miss

Longtime Billings residents surely remember ZooGrass. The summertime concerts at the zoo were an annual tradition for music fans throughout the 90s, typically drawing thousands of attendees. The party took a long hiatus after the 1999 ZooGrass concert that featured Joan Jett (held at Oscar's Dreamland). I vaguely remember going to that concert and perhaps taking illicit drugs in a porta potty. Don't judge... it was a long time ago and I was much younger.

ZooGrass is no more.

ZooGrass attempted a comeback in 2012, returning to the zoo grounds. The show featured the Marshall Tucker Band and they had a good crowd, according to this Billings Gazette article. For whatever reason, ZooGrass isn't a thing anymore, but you can still catch a half dozen live bands this summer at ZooMontana. From metal and classic rock to country, reggae, and hip hop, there's something for everyone on the zoo lawn this summer.

As I Lay Dying - July 10, 2022

Celebrating "two decades of destruction", metalcore band As I Lay Dying kicks off the live music summer at the zoo. Get tickets HERE.

Marshall Tucker Band - July 13, 2022

Billings favorites, the Marshall Tucker Band played at ZooGrass in 2012 and they're back at the zoo this summer. Get tickets HERE.

Midland - July 15, 2022

Texas-based country band Midland takes over the zoo on what will surely be a hot Friday night in mid-July. Get tickets HERE.

Atmosphere and Iration - August 12, 2022

The only reggae and pop/hip-hop concert that has been announced this summer at ZooMontana features Atmosphere and Iration along with special guests. Get tickets HERE.

August Burns Red

The metalcore band from Pennsylvania will melt your face off in August when their Through the Thorns Tour stops in Billings at ZooMontana. For some reason, I imagine Bruno the Grizzly Bear being a fan of this band. Get tickets HERE.

Shakey Graves - August 31, 2022

The Austin, TX singer-songwriter Shakey Graves combines blues, folk, country, and rock and roll and puts on a phenomenal show. Wrap up the summer concert season at ZooMontana. Get tickets HERE.

Please observe the rules for attending concerts at ZooMontana. While each event may be different, you can expect restrictions on lawn chair sizes, what you can and cannot bring inside the gates, etc. Find complete details at Pub Station Presents.