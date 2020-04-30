Deals and Freebies Going on in Billings [LIST]

Say what you will about how people are handling the coronavirus pandemic, I'm really enjoying all the displays of goodwill and kindness. I love that John Krasinski offers weekly "good news" bits on YouTube, or the heartwarming stories of kindness shown to and or displayed by healthcare workers. I also love, that our local business community is trying to cut everyone a break when they can. The least we can do is support them when we can, right?

Here's a list of some of the amazing deals and services our community is offering, not only to healthcare workers but to everyone.