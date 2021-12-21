Daines Stands with Navy SEALS in Vaccine Mandate Dispute

In the case of Navy SEALS v. Biden, Montana Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) is on the side of the US Navy SEALS.

Several active duty US Navy SEALS are challenging the Biden Administrations COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Texas Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) announced that he and several other US Senators were supporting the SEALS' efforts.

Sen. Ted Cruz: My colleagues and I filed an amicus brief in U.S. Navy Seals v. Biden in support of 26 service members with religious objections to Biden's vaccine mandate. Religious freedom is fundamental to every American’s liberty.

9 senators and 38 members of the US House of Representatives all signed on to the amicus brief, including Montana Senator Steve Daines (R-MT).

In the brief, the "lawmakers argue that both the Religious Freedom Restoration Act (RFRA) and the First Amendment require the federal government to allow exemptions for their sincerely held religious beliefs, especially since they are willing to take other precautionary measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in lieu of vaccination and the Navy is already allowing medical exemptions."

Click here to read the full amicus brief.

Last month, I told you about an Air Force family from Park County, Montana that is threatened with being kicked to the curb by the US military and the Biden Administration. So far, the Air Force won't grant the airman an exemption from the COVID vaccine, even though the military has granted him exemptions from other vaccines.

17 years. Countless military deployments. Now our government wants to kick him and his family to the curb.

