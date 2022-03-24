A Montana Take on the COVID Relief Money Fraud and Abuse

I'll never forget the words of an experienced federal prosecutor here in Montana.

You remember when the Obama Administration was pushing out their so-called economic stimulus money after the 2008 financial crisis? Lots of money was pushed out all over the country, including on several economically depressed Indian reservations.

When it comes to federal money there is, of course, a lot of rules and regulations that need to be followed. Long story short, this prosecutor told me how the Obama Administration went from handing out a lot of money to the reservations, to then prosecuting tribal leaders "like fish in a barrel" for misusing the funds or violating the rules. It's really quite heartbreaking when you think about.

Fast forward to today and the Associated Press has a great report on the fraud, waste, and abuse when it comes to so-called COVID relief dollars. We're talking tens of millions of dollars for luxury seaside spas, golf courses in Arizona, and then this- "$5 million to pay off debts of the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the U.S. Senate in Boston, a nonprofit established to honor the late senator that has struggled financially."

Here's my point: if the Obama administration could waste all these taxpayer dollars, ship this money all over the country, and then go after these tribal leaders like "shooting fish in a barrel" then the Biden Administration should be able to go after these (most likely) white guys ripping off the American taxpayers right now.

A nonprofit established to honor the late senator that has struggled financially. COVID relief money going to the Edward M. Kennedy Institute for the United States Senate Good night. Why do we even have one of those to begin with? Let alone, why are our taxpayer dollars going to it in the name of COVID to honor the guy who left a woman to die? If you can go after tribal leaders, you dang sure better go after the Edward M. Kennedy Institute, and whoever else was a part of this fraud.