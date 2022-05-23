Montana Senator Calls on Biden to Withdraw from WHO

Montana Senator Calls on Biden to Withdraw from WHO

(Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Even in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, it started to become blatantly obvious to many of us back here in Montana what was happening. The World Health Organization (WHO) was covering for the Communist Chinese leadership who were at best failing to respond properly to COVID-19, and at worst were responsible for COVID-19.

Rather than hold China accountable and conduct an independent investigation looking into the origins of COVID-19 and the lab in Wuhan, the WHO covered it up. Then, they supported the draconian policies that have wreaked so much havoc on the world since the Spring of 2020.

Now the WHO wants more power, and the ability to issue global lockdowns that threaten American sovereignty- with supportive amendments from the Biden Administration.

Last week, we were first to tell you about a letter from Montana Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) and Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) calling on the Biden Administration to oppose the proposed changes. The senators are also calling for the Biden Administration to withdraw from the WHO.

Sen. Daines and Sen. Cotton: We are deeply troubled by these proposed policies that threaten to erode America’s sovereign power to address public health emergencies as we see fit.  The WHO cannot be trusted to properly exercise its current powers; it absolutely cannot be trusted with more power. Accordingly, we respectfully urge you to instruct the American delegation to this World Health Assembly to withdraw the proposed amendments to the IHR. We further urge you to withdraw the United States from this corrupt organization whose leadership is beholden to Communist China.

Here's the full letter: attachment-Daines Cotton WHO Letter

Fox News first broke the news with this report.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

 

Filed Under: Coronavirus/COVID-19, health, steve daines
Categories: Montana Talks, Politics
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top