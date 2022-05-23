Montana Senator Calls on Biden to Withdraw from WHO

Even in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic, it started to become blatantly obvious to many of us back here in Montana what was happening. The World Health Organization (WHO) was covering for the Communist Chinese leadership who were at best failing to respond properly to COVID-19, and at worst were responsible for COVID-19.

Rather than hold China accountable and conduct an independent investigation looking into the origins of COVID-19 and the lab in Wuhan, the WHO covered it up. Then, they supported the draconian policies that have wreaked so much havoc on the world since the Spring of 2020.

Now the WHO wants more power, and the ability to issue global lockdowns that threaten American sovereignty- with supportive amendments from the Biden Administration.

Last week, we were first to tell you about a letter from Montana Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) and Arkansas Sen. Tom Cotton (R-AR) calling on the Biden Administration to oppose the proposed changes. The senators are also calling for the Biden Administration to withdraw from the WHO.

Sen. Daines and Sen. Cotton: We are deeply troubled by these proposed policies that threaten to erode America’s sovereign power to address public health emergencies as we see fit. The WHO cannot be trusted to properly exercise its current powers; it absolutely cannot be trusted with more power. Accordingly, we respectfully urge you to instruct the American delegation to this World Health Assembly to withdraw the proposed amendments to the IHR. We further urge you to withdraw the United States from this corrupt organization whose leadership is beholden to Communist China.

Here's the full letter: attachment-Daines Cotton WHO Letter

Fox News first broke the news with this report.