Daines Challenges Democrats – ‘Vote For Socialized Medicine’

Montana Senator Steve Daines challenged Democrats in the Senate to stand by their own idea of single-payer, 'Medicare For All' legislation during floor debate on finding a workable fix for the Affordable Care Act.

"The amendment that I'm putting forward today is the precise language from a bill introduced by Congressman John Conyers, which has 115 cosponsors," Daines said. "60 percent of the Democratic caucus in the U.S. House introduced this very bill as an amendment that I'm presenting today. Let me be clear. I believe socialized medicine would be a disaster for the American people."

Daines responded to Senator Pat Roberts of Kansas when he asked Daines to read the preamble to Conyers' bill.

"The bill establishes the Medicare for All program to provide all individuals residing in the United States with free health care," he read. "Earlier today, my colleague from Vermont, Senator Bernie Sanders suggested that my amendment was intended to embarrass Democrats. Senator Sanders, my amendment shouldn't embarrass anyone. I'm trying to show the American people in the full light of day, who is supportive of socialized medicine and who is not. It is time to fish or cut bait. Why are senators on the other side of the aisle running for the hills? We now have the chance to vote on the gold standard bill that their party supports. I think we should vote no on this, what say you?"

The vote was 57 'no' with many Democrats choosing to vote simply 'present'. There was not one 'yes' vote registered.

The amendment was the third healthcare plan to face a key vote during the 20-hour Senate debate period. Votes on both a plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act and a plan to repeal the ACA without a finalized replacement have also been unsuccessful.