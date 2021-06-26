EXPLAINER: Dental, Vision and Hearing Benefits for Medicare
WASHINGTON (AP) — Many working-age people assume that Medicare covers just about every kind of health care that an older person may need.
But it doesn’t.
Some of the biggest gaps involve dental, vision and hearing services.
Now Democrats are trying to make those benefits a standard part of Medicare under massive legislation expected later this year to advance President Joe Biden’s domestic agenda.
Sen. Bernie Sanders and other progressives are leading the push.
Their goal is a comprehensive benefit that would cover as many Medicare recipients as possible without delays such as an extended phase-in period.
