COVID Vaccine Townhall Meeting for Montana Veterans

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

With a COVID-19 vaccine now approved and being shipped out across the country, we've been told that health care workers and other vulnerable members of the population will be at the front of the line.

What about health care workers who work for the VA delivering health care to our nation's veterans? What about elderly or at risk veterans? How soon will they get the COVID-19 vaccine? Will there be mass immunization, or will you have to get an appointment?

We spoke with Dr. Paul Lawrence on our statewide radio talk show "Montana Talks" with Aaron Flint. Lawrence is the Under Secretary for Benefits at the Department of Veterans Affairs.

Lawrence tells us that he will be hosting a series of live telephone events to directly assist veterans most affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. During the live call, veterans will be able to get direct answers to their questions and have access to top VA experts.

Here are the details for any Montana veterans who want to take part in the call:

COVID-19 Vaccine and VA Health Care Tuesday, December 15 at 3 pm Mountain Time Veterans may participate by dialing 833-380-0417

When it comes to the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine for veterans, The Military Times reports:

On Thursday, VA officials said they will begin providing vaccinations in coming days to front-line VA health care workers and veterans living in long-term care units at 37 of medical centers across the country. The initial 37 sites selected for the vaccines were chosen for their ability to reach a large number of veterans and ability to store the doses at extremely cold temperatures.

The VA is expecting a "long process", according to the Federal News Network, which notes that the VA "so far has ordered 73,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine and another 122,000 doses from Moderna."