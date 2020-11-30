County health officer resigns citing lack of support

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Flathead County's interim public health officer will resign at the end of the year. Tamalee St. James Robinson says she's frustrated with the lack of support from county officials for any efforts to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. St. James Robinson says the actions of county commissioners and the Board of Health "have been at cross purposes with the goal of maintaining our county's public health." She submitted her letter of resignation Friday. She said the lack of support from county leaders has led to numerous resignations within the health department, leaving it understaffed as COVID-19 cases spike.