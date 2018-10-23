While some country stars may not be able to leave their homes without sunglasses and a baseball cap on, lest they be spotted by fans or paparazzi, the tables turn on Halloween. It's a holiday when everyone -- even the most famous -- can find a great disguise and head out for a night full of tricks and treats.

And numerous country artists have crafted some truly great Halloween costumes throughout the years: For example, Miranda Lambert's 2013 costume was pretty epic because she got her crew to dress up, too. We've also learned that RaeLynn can flawlessly channel Blake Shelton, and it should come as no surprise that Jessie James Decker showed off her sexy side a couple of years ago.

Some country stars are truly unrecognizable in their Halloween attire. We bet you would never know if Tyler Hubbard from Florida Georgia Line knocked on your door because one of his recent costumes is just that good.

Grab a bag of candy and scroll through some of the best Halloween costumes we've seen from country's biggest stars. Happy Halloween!