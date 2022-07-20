Miranda Lambert’s Montana Vacation is ‘Best Summer Ever’

Miranda Lambert took some time off touring for a road trip out west that ended with a stop in Big Sky Country this week, and a flight out of Billings Logan International Airport.

According to her official Facebook page, Miranda and her husband began their 20-day voyage on July 5 in Colorado where they boarded an Airstream camper they nicknamed "The Sheriff."

From there, the adventure took Miranda to Utah for a stop in Moab and Strawberry Bay, then it was off to Wyoming.

"The Grand Tetons stole my heart," posted Miranda on Facebook, along with several photos around the Jackson, Wyoming area.

From there the couples went north into The Treasure State where Miranda posted "Meet me in Montana forever."

In her post about being under the Big Sky of Montana, Miranda said it was "an amazing trip," and concluded that this trip out west was her "Best summer ever."

On Monday (7/19), Miranda Lambert and her husband were seen in Billings at the airport catching a flight back home.

Nicole Darrow works at the BIL airport restaurant and served the couple while they waiting for their flight. "We didn't blow their cover, so they could enjoy their meal," said Darrow."

"They had a couple of drinks, enjoyed the food. (Miranda) Talked about the fun they had in Big Timber and Jackson, WY. They are just regular people doing regular things," said Darrow. "Miranda even had her pillow with her for her nap on the way home."

When Miranda Lambert fans who live in Montana caught wind of her visit, they began posting comments on Facebook asking her to play a concert in the state.



"Next time come back when you are touring! Billings would love to have you again", posted Jennifer Shaw via Facebook.

Nikki McIntosh said "Welcome!!! You just missed the Beartooth pass opening on Friday!"

