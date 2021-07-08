City of Bozeman Considers Declaring Stage 1 Drought

In a press release sent out on Thursday, the Bozeman City Commission said it will consider declaring a stage 1 drought in Bozeman at an upcoming City Commission meeting on Tuesday, July 13. Click here to view an agenda for the meeting.

Stage 1 drought is declared due to abnormally dry conditions and will ask that all members of the Bozeman proactively reduce water use through voluntary water conservation efforts.

If Stage 1 Drought is approved at the Bozeman City Commissions meeting on Tuesday, residents will be asked to do their part to help conserve water. The goal during Stage 1 Drought is to reduce total system-wide water usage by 10%. Water conservation will be encouraged, but will not be mandatory.

The City of Bozeman has a four-stage drought plan which can be implemented by the City to regulate water use guidelines during a City-declared drought event.

Bozeman’s water supply sources include Hyalite Creek, Sourdough Creek, and Lyman Spring. The City’s Water Conservation Division monitors for drought by tracking local data such as streamflow, reservoir volume, and snowpack, as well as national climate data.

The City of Bozeman says that snowpack and streamflow levels in Bozeman’s municipal watershed are currently below normal. These conditions, combined with an exceptionally hot and dry summer, are impacting the City’s water supply and resulting in significantly high water demand for this time of year due to increased landscape irrigation.

Bozeman is a semi-arid climate and we have prepared for the possibility of a drought. The most important thing for folks to remember is that their small actions can, and do, make a difference.

Water Conservation Manager Jessica Ahlstrom said.

The City of Bozeman and the Water Conservation Division is asking residents to take proactive steps to conserve water. Taking shorter showers and limiting the amount of time that you water your lawn are a couple of ways that you can help.

For more information about updates and drought conditions, click here.