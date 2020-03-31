City of Billings Modifying Parking Services in Downtown

Beginning tomorrow (Wednesday 4/1), hourly parking will not be available in some of downtown Billings' parking garages.

According to a press release from the City of Billings, attendant booths in Park 2 and Park 3 will not be staffed to help prohibit the transmission of COVID-19 beginning April 1, 2020. Hourly parking won't be available in those areas, while monthly parking will operate as usual.

These modifications are to ensure best practices of social distancing for the public and City staff. During these unprecedented times, the City appreciates your patience as we continue to develop the best service models. The safety and well-being of our community, customers, and staff is a top priority. -City of Billings

The city asks that you call (406) 657-8412 with questions about public parking in downtown, or email Gavin Woltjer: woltjerg@billingsmt.gov.

