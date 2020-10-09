Bullock’s Buddy “Hanoi Jane” Fonda Calls COVID a “Gift”

Liberal Governor Steve Bullock (D-MT) has been politicizing the pandemic back here in Montana. He's also been raising money with his buddy "Hanoi Jane" Fonda to support his run for the US Senate.

That's why it was even more telling to see Jane Fonda calling the coronavirus a "gift" to the left. Fox News has the story:

“We are people who can help determine which way humanity goes. What a great gift, what a tremendous opportunity, we’re just so lucky, we just have to use it with every ounce of intelligence and courage and wherewithal we have,” Fonda said in a video published online.

"I just think COVID is God's gift to the left," Fonda continued.

Here's the video:

Montana's Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) has rightly been calling out Bullock for standing with Jane Fonda. In a previous debate, Daines was "asked about why he tied Bullock to 'the liberal mob' in a recent ad, Daines went after Bullock for fundraising with radicals like 'Hanoi Jane' Fonda."

Here's the ad they were referring to:

The Missoula Current, a website run by a former Montana Democrat Party spokesman, had more: