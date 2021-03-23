A former superstar athlete from Billings is leading his college team into the "Sweet 16" of the men's NCAA basketball tournament, and now they're only two wins away from the Final Four.

RayQuan Evans is a 2017 graduate of Billings Skyview, where he averaged more than 18 points a game, and earned First Team All-State honors in Class AA. After graduating from Skyview, Evans played two seasons at North Idaho, where he named the 2019 Northwest Athletic Conference Basketball Athlete of the Year, according to NDNSports.com.

In April of 2019, Evans committed to play for the Florida State Seminoles basketball team, according to 247Sports.com, and averaged 11 minutes of playing time in his first year playing in Tallahassee.

This year (2020-2021 season), RayQuan Evans averaged over 19 minutes of playing time, with 2 rebounds, and just over 5 points a game for the Seminoles, according to ESPN.

In the NCAA Men's Basketball tournament, Evans has been averaging 17 minutes of playing time for the 4 seed Florida State Seminoles, who beat 13 seed UNC-Greensboro in round 1, and downed 5 seed Colorado to advance into the Sweet 16.

RayQuan Evans and the Florida State Seminoles have their biggest challenge of the tournament in the next round, as they play the 1 seed Michigan Wolverines (22-4), Sunday (3/28) at 3pm Billings time on CBS.

According to the ESPN Basketball Power Index, 4 seed Florida State has a 31.4 percent chance of winning, while Michigan currently has a 68.6 percent chance of victory.

Other games coming up this weekend in the Men's NCAA Basketball Tournament include:

Saturday 3/27

Oregon State vs. Loyola-Chicago

Villanova vs. Baylor

Oral Roberts vs. Arkansas

Syracuse vs. Houston

Sunday 3/28

Creighton vs Gonzaga

Florida State vs. Michigan

UCLA vs. Alabama

Oregon vs. USC

