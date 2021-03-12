Bobcats Men’s Basketball Team Headed to Big Sky Championship

The Montana State Men's Basketball team may have caused Bobcat fans more than just a little anxiety during their semi-final match up against #1 seed Southern Utah, at the Big Sky Basketball Tournament in Boise, Idaho.

The Bobcats were back and forth with the Southern Utah Thunderbirds through the entire overtime period, but with MSU leading 79-77 and 9 seconds left in overtime, Southern Utah would have a chance to tie or win the game. Then, Bobcats guard Amin Adamu stole the Thunderbirds' inbound pass and all but sealed the victory.

After stealing the pass, Adamu was fouled with 7 seconds remaining and hit 1 of 2 free throws. Final score Montana State 80, Southern Utah 77.

"Okay this game is insane we can all agree right?" posted the Montana State Men's Basketball via Twitter. Now, the Treasure State prepares for what could be an epic battle in the Championship, with the Griz being a possible opponent in the final.

The Montana Griz posted via Twitter that their semi-final matchup against Eastern Washington will tip off tonight (Friday 3/12) at 8:30 pm MDT, and added "Winner gets Montana State tomorrow!"

This will be Montana State's first appearance in the Big Sky Tournament Championship game since 2009. According to Ashley Washburn, the last time Montana State won the championship in 1996, current Bobcats Head Coach Danny Sprinkle was playing for MSU.

