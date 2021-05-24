Billings New West End Dog Park Opens Next Month (Photos)

The Billings Parks and Recreation department is ready to cut the ribbon on the long-awaited dog park for the West End, and there's a celebration planned for the community next month.

It was in September of 2015 that city council first approved the master plan for Centennial Park, including an off-leash dog park, according to the Billings Park website.

Funding for the first phase of the project wasn't secured until June 2018, with construction expected to begin in Spring 2019. Dog park enhancements like benches and shade structures were funded by Friends of Billings Dog Parks, according to the website.

Here are some images from June 2020 of the Centennial Dog Park under construction.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

According to the Billings Parks and Recreation Facebook page, a Centennial Park Grand Opening Celebration will take place at 12noon on Saturday, June 5. Food, music, dogs, and fun are expected as they "cut the ribbon and celebrate as a community."

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

The off-leash dog play area will be separated into a small dog and a large dog area.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

There will be a 3 dog per person limit allowed inside the fenced play area, and all dogs must be licensed with Animal Control, and display registration and vaccination tags, according to dog park rules.

Owners will be legally responsible for their dogs, and "any injuries or damage they may cause." according to the posted Billings Dog Park rules.

Credit: Johnny Vincent

Upgrades to Centennial Park also include a new parking lot and signage.

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

