Beartooth Highway Will Open To MT/WY State Line This Weekend

According to a post on the Beartooth Highway Facebook page, the Beartooth Highway will be open to the state line on Friday, May 22.

If you're traveling from Red Lodge, you'll have to turn around once you reach the state line and return to Red Lodge. Travelers will be able to make it up to just passed the Vista Point Observation Site.

The Beartooth Highway is a popular destination for sight seeing, cross country skiing, and snowmobiling. It has been named one of the most scenic drives in America.

Governor Bullock announced the Montana entrances to Yellowstone National Park will hopefully be open on June 1. The 14-day quarantine for out-of-state visitors will also be lifted on that date.

Travel from Red Lodge to Cooke City is scheduled for May 29, but travelers from Montana will have to wait until June 1 to take the drive due to state restrictions.

Here are a few pictures from my trip on the Beartooth Highway last summer.

