Montana’s Scenic Beartooth Highway Scheduled to Open Friday

The Beartooth Highway is often referred to as America's most beautiful drive and is scheduled to open Friday, May 28. The 68.7-mile drive offers some of the most incredible scenery in the entire country. When you reach the summit, which is 10,947 feet, you literally feel like you're on top of the world. Be careful though, the Beartooth Highway was named one of the most dangerous roads in America by Car and Driver Magazine. If you're lucky, you might even catch a glimpse of mountain goats grazing along the side of the road. Also, don't be surprised if you see skiers and snowmobilers near the top.

Each year, crews clear the Beartooth Highway of snowdrifts that can be as high as 26 feet, according to the Montana Department of Transportation. The goal is to have the highway open to motorized travel by the Friday of Memorial Day weekend.

Get our free mobile app

MDT is responsible for the highway to the Montana/Wyoming border. At that point, the National Park Service takes over maintenance responsibilities through Wyoming, back into Montana and into Yellowstone Park. MDT and NPS coordinate closely in keeping the road open throughout the summer.

Opening the Beartooth Highway is a huge undertaking and the MDT shares updates of the progress on social media every year. Check out the latest update below.

Weather conditions can change rapidly when driving the Beartooth Highway. You could literally get caught in a blizzard at any time of the year, so make sure you're prepared if you happen to get stranded.

The Beartooth Highway begins in Red Lodge, Montana and consists of a lot of hairpin curves as you gain elevation. The views from the summit are unlike anything you've ever seen. Once you take in the sights, you continue driving and eventually get to Cooke City, Montana.

Click here to view a map of the Beartooth Highway that includes landmarks you'll see on your drive. More information about the Beartooth Highway can be found here.

Five Must-See Montana Travel Destinations For 2021