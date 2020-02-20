Ban Fracking? The Must-See Ted Cruz Video

When this story first came out last week, my initial response was: isn't this amazing. The US saw a record drop in carbon dioxide emissions. Thanks to what? Fracking. And the people who freak out about climate change and carbon dioxide emissions want to do what? They want to ban fracking. I know. It doesn't get any richer than this folks.

Well, that was last week. This week, Senator Ted Cruz (R-TX) has a must-see video that makes that very point, and features the apocalyptic and oh so hypocritical remarks of Bernie Sanders and AOC.

As The Daily Wire reports:

“We’re currently experiencing an American energy Renaissance with the United States having now become the number-one producer of oil and the number-one producer of natural gas on the planet,” Cruz says at the start of the video. The video then transitions to Sanders talking and highlights how Democrats want to take away America’s energy independence.

Check out the must-see video below: