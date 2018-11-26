AUDIO: REAL Montana Crew Talks About India Trip
A group of "REAL Montanans" just got back from a trip to India, and joined us on our statewide radio talk show Montana Talks to chat about the highlights.
Just what do I mean by "REAL Montanans?" REAL Montana is an organization that stands for Resource, Education, and Agriculture Leadership. Think of it like the group Leadership Montana, but more focused on our natural resource industries and agriculture.
I spoke with participants like Lori Shaw from Colstrip United, and others from Melville, Dillon, Miles City, and Cascade to get their highlights from the trip. Click below for the full audio: