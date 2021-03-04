All Hell is Breaking Loose at the Border

The border is a mess in just 44 days under Joe Biden. People are streaming in at record numbers and we have lost control. The Associated Press is reporting that six drug cartel members were executed fighting for new territory near the Texas border since enforcement measures have been squelched. Shot dead in the head with the cartel's logo on their arms.

Two days ago 13 people were killed while being smuggled through a hole in part of the fence that hasn't been rebuilt according to the Associated Press, and now that project has come to a screeching halt. No COVID testing is in place at the border but Mark and I had to be tested before we flew back to America, where we are citizens.

This is just the beginning, and with the new voting rules that the Democrats are trying to ram through Congress, the ones that are able to get here will no doubt be able to vote. If you don't think that's what's behind that measure, you're dreaming. Less oversight, fewer requirements, and taking states' rights away will not add to the integrity and legitimacy in our elections. What a mess we are in. See ya tomorrow at 5.