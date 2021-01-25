Ag Celebration: Inside Some of the Coolest Kitchens in Billings

The prime steaks were cooked over an open flame on an Argentinian grill. That was the view from inside the kitchen at the Buffalo Block in downtown Billings.

Across the tracks at the Fieldhouse, we chowed down on a burger that was Montana through and through, from the Montana grain in the bun, to the Yellowstone County beef, the Swanky Roots lettuce, the potatoes from Manhattan, the cheese from the Bitterroot Valley, and the beet salad with beets from Northwest Montana.

Then, we traveled to the Heights and the Bull Mountain Grille. Not only were the steaks killer, but they were one of the most military veteran-friendly restaurants I've ever visited.

With Valentine's Day right around the corner, we got a preview of the Windmill's steak and King Crab legs special.

And then we decided to wash it all down with some Montana wheat products, with a toast at Trailhead Spirits. Casey McGowan introduced us to his Highwood whiskey, with grain right from the family homestead.

What better way to celebrate agriculture than to take you inside some of the coolest kitchens in Billings, Montana? That's exactly what we did, and it's all coming up this week as part of the Billings Chamber of Commerce's "Ag Celebration Week."

Normally, we get to enjoy the annual Ag Celebration Banquet. But with no banquet planned in this crazy year, they're shifting it up another gear and dedicating the whole week to celebrate ag.

KULR8-TV shared the official release from the Billings Chamber of Commerce:

Follow our Ag. Celebration Week host, Aaron Flint. He's an agricultural advocate and host of the radio talk show “Montana Talks” on (News Talk KBUL), as he guides our awareness of this essential industry. Flint will be interviewing various ag. industry influencers throughout the week.

For more, and to check out our videos from all of the locations above and more, follow the Billings Chamber on Facebook and Instagram daily for opportunities to engage, win prizes, and learn about the ag industry.

Here are some previews: