After Temps In 60’s, Chance of Snow Every Day This Weekend

Temperatures were near-record high's around Yellowstone County the past couple of days, with some areas of our region breaking records with temperatures in the 70's.

Billings had high temperatures in the mid-'60s on Tuesday and Wednesday, but now the warm weather is over, and the return of snow is in the forecast this upcoming weekend.

According to the current National Weather Service forecast for Billings, Thursday will continue to be dry, with temperatures expected to be near 40. Friday (12/11) will have high temps in the lower 30's, with a 20 percent chance of snow beginning on Friday night.

There's another 20 percent chance of snow through noon on Saturday (12/12) morning, before skies clear up in the afternoon and temperatures warm up into the mid-'30s. Temperatures will drop into the teens on Saturday night, but the snow is expected to stop. Sunday (12/13) is supposed to be partly sunny, before another 20 percent chance of snow is expected on Sunday night, according to the National Weather Service.

Monday is supposed to be mostly cloudy according to the NWS forecast, with another 20 percent chance of snow, and highs in the mid-30's.

The Weather Channel is predicting a 35 percent chance of "morning snow showers" for Billings on Monday, but no expectation of accumulation was given in the forecast.