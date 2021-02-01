Near Record Highs, Then 50 Degree Drop for Billings Weather

While the northeastern part of the United States gets hit with several feet of snow, our weather in the Magic City continues to be mild. But the nice weather is about to end with a chance of some flurries of our own.

According to the National Weather Service, high temperatures on Tuesday (2/2) could reach the lower 60s in parts of Yellowstone County, with mostly sunny skies for most of the day.

Then on Tuesday night, rain is likely late, followed by a wintry mix on Wednesday morning (2/3) that is expected to turn to all snow by the afternoon. Currently, the N.W.S. gives Billings a 60 percent chance of snow on Wednesday, and a 30 percent chance on Wednesday night.

Wind gusts are expected to be around 30 mph Tuesday night through Wednesday, with current models showing 1-2 inches of snow accumulation for Billings. Red Lodge could get up to 4 inches by Wednesday night, and up to 12 inches could accumulate in Cooke City, according to the current National Weather Service forecast.

The Weather Channel forecast is a little more aggressive with its prediction for accumulation with a forecast of up to 3 inches possible for Billings on Wednesday (2/3).

More snow and even colder temperatures are in the forecast for southeastern Montana beginning late Thursday night (2/4), and continuing through Saturday (2/6). According to the National Weather Service, "Big Changes" are heading our way this weekend, with the "coldest air mass" of the season bringing high temperatures on Saturday that will only be in the single digits.

Weather Channel predicts a high temperature of 9 degrees in Billings on Saturday, with a low Saturday night of 4 below zero.

The N.W.S. says there is a "great deal of uncertainty" with our forecast past this weekend, but they do predict the cold stretch of weather may "persist for an extended period of time."

The extended 10-day forecast for Billings shows the high temperature staying below the freezing mark from this Friday (2/5) through February 15.