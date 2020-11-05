3-5″ of Snow, Big Temperature Drop in Billings Forecast

After several days in the mid-70's, a Montana weather reality check it about to hit late this weekend, with a chance of some accumulating snow in Yellowstone County.

According to the National Weather Service forecast, high temperatures will continue to be close to 60 degrees tomorrow (Friday 11/6) and Saturday, but then a cold front will drop temps into the 20's and bring precipitation on Saturday night.

Current predictions from the NWS for Billings say it will be mainly rain on Saturday (11/7) night, then show 3 inches of "new snow accumulation" by Sunday (11/8), and less than an inch of additional snow on Sunday night. The "most intense snowfall" is expected Saturday night through Sunday evening, according to the NWS.

Temperatures will drop into the lower 20's by 5pm on Sunday, with a low Sunday night around 14 degrees. Monday there's a 30 percent chance of snow in the morning, with high temperatures expected to be near 28, according to the NWS.

The Weather Channel forecast for Billings is currently predicting between 3-5" of snow on Sunday (11/8).

Additional Travel Hazard Concerns from the National Weather Service:

Travel conditions are expected to deteriorate from west to east across the area on Sunday, as temperatures turn much colder, roads become icy, and strong winds cause blowing and drifting snow.

Most of the northern and western parts of the state are already under a Winter Storm Watch, including Bozeman, Great Falls, Helena, and Glendive. The National Weather Service says the snowfall rate could be up to 1 inch per hour on Saturday night into Sunday for some parts of the storm watch area. Up to 18 inches of mountain snow is also possible with this winter storm, according to the NWS.

To see LIVE road conditions across the state of Montana, CLICK HERE.

To see LIVE road conditions for the state of Wyoming, CLICK HERE.