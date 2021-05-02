Zinke Talks Potential Run for Montana’s 2nd House Seat

Montana got the big news last week that the Treasure State would indeed be landing a second seat in the US House of Representatives. Later in the week, we got some more big news: former Trump Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke was eyeing another run for Congress.

Zinke spent a career serving as a US Navy SEAL, then eventually serving as a Commander at SEAL Team 6. He served in the Montana Legislature and then was elected to Congress prior to being tapped by President Trump to serve as the Secretary of Interior.

How likely is Zinke to step into the race once the lines are drawn for the two House seats in Montana?

Zinke: I think Montanans know that our country's in peril, and a reasoned voice- it's gonna be a lot of effort to get DC back on track. And, look, I have a track record of getting things done. I don't like the swamp, but I love my country- and the Montana voice needs to be heard. So I'm going to spend the summer listening, traveling across Montana, hopefully put the boat in and get some floating in, but the Montana voice does matter.

With Democrats likely to use their swing vote on the redistricting commission in Montana to gerrymander the second seat in their favor, Zinke looking at jumping into the race is a big deal. He can win even in a district gerrymandered by the Democrats in the Western part of the state.

Check out the full audio on our Montana Talks with Aaron Flint podcast below:

