Yellowstone Just Shattered A Park Attendance Record

With waits lasting for hours just to enter the park, and packed parking lots at all the popular attractions, it's not surprising that Yellowstone just announced one of their busiest months in history.

According to a press release from the National Park Service, there was a 20 percent increase in attendance at -Yellowstone National Park from June 2019, and more than a 60 percent increase from June 2020, when the park opening was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The YNP visitation statistics released on Thursday (7/15) showed the park hosted 938,845 recreation visits last month (June 2021), which makes it the most visited June in the park's recorded history.

So far in 2021, the park has hosted 1,587,998 recreation visits, up 17% from 2019. This year is compared to 2019 instead of 2020 because of COVID-19. -National Park Service

Credit: Johnny Vincent, Townsquare Media

Here's the yearly number of recreational visits to Yellowstone National Park, through June:

2021 – 1,587,998

2020 – 719,054 *YNP closed due to COVID-19 until May 18.

2019 – 1,358,629

2018 – 1,381,708

2017 – 1,354,137

2016 – 1,432,071

The National Park Service is urging guests to plan ahead for their Yellowstone National park visits, with more record crowds expected in July and August during the parks peak season.

To see the top tips to "recreate responsibly" at Yellowstone National Park, CLICK HERE.

With more crowds and vehicle traffic in the park causing lengthy delays, the National Park Service has been testing their Automated Shuttles, with hopes of "improving the visitor experience, and reducing congestion, noise and pollution."

Through August 31, T.E.D.D.Y. (The Electric Driving Demonstration in Yellowstone) will shuttle guests between visitor services, amphitheater, and to the middle and upper camprounds.

CLICK HERE to read more about automated shuttle services in Yellowstone National Park.

Tips For Visiting Yellowstone National Park During Tourist Season

You Can Rent a Cabin on the Ranch From 'Yellowstone' - See Pictures The stunning Montana ranch that serves as the setting for the hit TV show Yellowstone offers cabins for rent, and the price includes tours of the set and ranch. Scroll below to see photos of the extraordinary property.