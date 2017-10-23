Woman Accused of Trying to Punch Missoula Police in the Face

At midnight on Sunday, Missoula police tried to break-up a fighting couple and ended up taking a few hits themselves. Missoula Police Public Information Officer Travis Welsh explains.

"It was 29-year-old Daniel Roberson and 26-year-old Autumn Gomez the two are an intimate couple from Wyoming, they were involved in a physical disturbance in the 100 block of West Front Street when the officers encountered the couple, they were both physically engaged in a fight," Welsh said.

Gomez appears to have suffered a blow to the face during the fight and her right eye is swollen in her mugshot. Police say she tried to punch the arresting officer too.

"The first officer was attempting to secure the female in handcuffs when she suddenly turned and tried to punch the officer in the face," Welsh said. "They got her in handcuffs and were walking her out to her vehicle when she suddenly turned and kicked another officer in the leg."

Gomez would have been facing just a misdemeanor charge for the Partner or Family Member Assault, but the attack on the officers brought in felony charges.