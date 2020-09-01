More than $25,000 in prizes will be drawn for during the Fall Home Improvement Show, and NewsTalk 95.5 is getting you qualified to win your share of the giveaways.

The Fall Home Improvement Show runs Friday, September 11, through Sunday, September 13 in the Expo Center at MetraPark. It's Montana's biggest and best, with free admission and parking.

Use the form below to enter the contest. 10 entrants will win two (2) complimentary margaritas from Rio Sabinas, and be entered to win the grand prize: a Clark Marten Photo Experience, worth $1,000, two (2) free facial massages at Sanctuary Spa and a $100 dinner at Ten. The grand prize winner will be drawn on Friday, September 11 at 10am.

The Fall Home Improvement Show 2020 days and hours: