It's Montana's "Biggest and Best," and NewsTalk 970 and 95.5 is getting you ready for the Spring Home Improvement Show with a chance to win an entire Interior and Exterior Window and Window Screen Clean, and a bonus dry vent cleaning from Alpine Window Clean.

Let's all go! Where to? The Home Improvement Show at the Montana Pavilion, and the Expo Building in Metra Park. It's the 38th annual this weekend: Friday Noon to 8pm, Saturday 9am to 6pm, and Sunday 10am to 5pm (March 5-7) with over 650 exhibits.

Admission and parking are free, and you will experience the "largest attended Home Show in a five state area," plus your chance to enter for more than $30,000 in prizes.

Get our free mobile app

Before the 38th Spring Home Improvement Show even opens, we're giving away some treats to get you ready, including a chance to qualify for the grand prize from Alpine Window Clean.

Enter to win 2 pints of beer from Thirsty Street Brewing Company, courtesy of Newman Restoration, 2 Montana Melt gift cards, and you'll be entered to win the entire Interior and Exterior Window and Window Screen Cleaning, plus a dryer vent cleaning from Alpine Window Clean.

We'll select 10 winners for the qualifying prizes (gift cards), and one winner from those 10 finalists will get the grand prize from Alpine Window Clean, and the Spring Home Improvement Show.